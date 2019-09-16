Traffic updates for motorists traveling in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) —- Motorists traveling in Steubenville should be aware of a couple road projects this week.

Lane closures and periodic complete traffic stops are expected to take place Monday between Wellesely Extension and Woodlawn Road.

Crews are excavating a water line under the roadway.

Work continues on the Intersection Improvement Project between Lovers Lane and Sunset Boulevard.

According to officials, motorists should expect lane closures, traffic pattern changes and reduced speed limits in the area.

Paving begins Monday and will continue throughout the week.

Stay with 7News for updates.