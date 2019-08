WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A trial date will be decided for Branden Ensminger during Tuesday’s hearing.

Ensminger is accused of murdering Rayna Vaughn on Wheeling Island last year.

If you recall, Ensminger reportedly admitted to police that he hit Vaughn, causing her to pass out.

Detectives say they found threatening messages from Ensminger to Vaughn on Facebook the day before her death.

Stay with 7News with updates.