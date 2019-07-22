Two women found stabbed and burned

A 27-year-old man in sitting in jail–

After police say he tied up two women with duct tape– stabbed them– set them on fire–

And then ran off with 3 kids.

It happened at these apartments in Willoughby hills on Sunday evening.

Police say one of the women was actually able to get free after all of this– and call 9-1-1.

When police got there– the women– who are sisters– say Allen Crawford walked into the apartment with a gun–

And attacked them.

Apparently– he’s the father of one of the 3 kids– ages 2, 4 and 5.

An hour later–

Police say he called dispatch and told them he had dropped the kids off at his mom’s house in Cleveland–

And he was sitting on a park bench.

He wasn’t there when they showed up, but he turned himself in later that night.

The kids were found safe at their grandparent’s house–

But those two women are in critical condition right now.