Tyler County BOE experiments with paperless homework

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Technology could be the future of education and Tyler County is starting to take notice.

Tyler County Board of Education unveiled a new program for students on Tuesday.

The program allows students to conduct their homework on iPads instead of the traditional, paper format.

Teachers have voiced their approval, saying it allows for a more one-on-one approach of teaching students.

Well. we think it gives the kids in TylerCcounty a head start in a digital world, which is what we live in today. Whatever [we] can give them a head start [in] and make them more competitive when they get out into the job market is really our goal. Shane Highley, Superintendent of Tyler County Schools

The program is only in its testing stages and teachers are currently taking suggestions from parents and students.