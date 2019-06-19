Unified Bank breaks ground in Moundsville, ethane cracker plant anticipation grows

Local officials have yet to receive the final verdict on the highly anticipated ethane cracker plant but new businesses continue to break ground in Moundsville in preparation.

Unified Bank broke ground Tuesday on a vacant lot on 7th Street and company officials say this is only the beginning.

“Moundsville’s just a great city,” said Scott Everson, CEO of Unified Bank. “A lot of great things going on down here, and we’re just glad to be a part of it.”

A new hotel broke ground earlier this year and there are talks of many other businesses coming to the area.

“People are excited about Moundsville,” said Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager. “They’re realizing what a great community it is to live and work in and so they’e coming here. And that’s what we want.”

The new Unified Bank will be two-stories and features more than 20 offices.