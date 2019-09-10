Union workers strike at Langloth Metallurgical due to seniority, safety issues

Video
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — Union workers at Langloth Metallurgical Company held a strike Tuesday but it wasn’t for an increase in wages.

United Auto Workers Local 1311 members cite seniority and safety issues as the reasoning behind the strike.

UAW Local 1311 President, Jim Hall, released the following statement regarding the strike:

Today, we are standing united for our workplace, dignity, and seniority rights. Make no mistake, our union fights hard for economic issues, but working with dignity and respecting our seniority is just as important for our members as economic issues. We are prepared to stand united until we come to an agreement that achieves this.

Jim Hall, President of United Auto Workers Local 1311

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter