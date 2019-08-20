Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Upcoming lane restrictions for Kirkwood Heights Road

Video
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Motorists traveling on Kirkwood Heights Road is expected to experience some delays in the next couple days.

The road will be restricted to one lane Wednesday and Thursday due to maintenance.

Crews will be conducting work between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

The lane closures will be from Adams Avenue to the Bridgeport city limits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter