Upcoming lane restrictions for Kirkwood Heights Road

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Motorists traveling on Kirkwood Heights Road is expected to experience some delays in the next couple days.
The road will be restricted to one lane Wednesday and Thursday due to maintenance.
Crews will be conducting work between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.
The lane closures will be from Adams Avenue to the Bridgeport city limits.
