UPDATE: Morgantown Police confirm the death of missing Morgantown woman

UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2021 2:00 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police Department confirmed the body found in Walmart parking lot as Alexa Randolph.

On Jan. 29, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Detectives from the Morgantown Police Department located the vehicle belonging to Alexa Randolph at the Walmart parking lot on Hornbeck Road, according to a press release.

The release states an investigation resulted in a body discovered in the cargo area of the vehicle. That the body was identified as Alexa Randolph.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause of death. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 extension 0.

UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2021 11:30 a.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The body of missing Alexa M. Randolph has been found, according to a Facebook post.

The Mon and Preston County Facebook page posted Alexa’s body was found in a Walmart parking lot, in the back of her car. Her body looks as if it was beaten and murdered, according to Randolph’s family.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL (Jan. 29, 2021 2:00 p.m.)

CORRECTION: The original release from Morgantown Police incorrectly stated that the license plate on Alexa Randolph’s vehicle was a West Virginia license plate. The license plate on her vehicle is from Pennsylvania.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Morgantown woman who was reported missing on Thursday night.

A press release from the Morgantown Police Department stated that officers received a call reporting a missing person at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The release stated that officers were advised that Alexa M. Randolph was last seen at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday at her apartment on Overdale Street in Morgantown. Officers said that attempts to contact Randolph were unsuccessful, and her vehicle has not been located. Randolph’s vehicle is a white 2018 Ford Escape bearing Pennsylvania Registration LGY1626, according to the release.

The release stated that the case is being actively investigated by detectives of the Morgantown Police Department. Any person who may have been in contact with Randolph or knows of her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 extension 0.

Officers have released two photos of Randolph to help in locating her.