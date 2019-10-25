UPDATE: Victims Identified in fatal plane crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Update (9:10 p.m.) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. West Virginia State Police say Randy Garcia, 67, from Inwood W.Va. and Clinton Powers, 70, from Inwood W.Va. were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash of the 1960 Mooney single-engine aircraft.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

“With the unknowns of it, you don’t know how many people are going to be on the plane. You don’t know how much fuel is going to be on the plane. Then, you have fire reporting on the ground once you get there. That can spread very quickly, so we rather have more on the road, than less to get things under control quickly,” said Mike Mood, Middleway Volunteer Fire Company.

Mood added that it’s been years since they’ve had a plane crash in Jefferson County. According to Mood, the bodies of the victims have been taken to the Charleston for an autopsy.

Update (7:20 p.m.) Two people died after a small airplane crash that caught fire upon impact in Jefferson County, the Middleway Volunteer Fire Company confirmed.

The crash happened Thursday evening around 4:30p.m. on Hawthorne Avenue near Summit Point in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty initially confirmed the plane caught fire on impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration, West Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are all handling the investigation.

Details will be updated here as they become confirmed.