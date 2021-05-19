Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival committee awards scholarships at banquet

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)

We’re just a couple months away from one of the largest festivals in West Virginia.

Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is a go this summer and festival organizers honored area students at a banquet at Undo’s in St. Clairsville on Wednesday night.

Twelve local students walked away with $1,000 scholarships. It’s a big honor for them, and they couldn’t be any more excited for the next stage of their life.

This is the 38th year for the festival — a comeback after last year’s in event was canceled.

Wednesday’s banquet event brought 75 people together and for those who won the scholarships, organizers couldn’t be any more proud. Organizers have nothing but their sponsors to thank — including Undo’s… their title sponsor.

Tonight’s event was just the kick off to the big Italian Festival — which runs from July 23 through July 25.