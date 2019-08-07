‘User fee’ proposal dominates Wheeling City Council meeting

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The proposed user fee for a new public safety building in Wheeling remains the biggest topic around town.

That topic dominated the conversation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and residents remain divided.

The proposed user fee calls for the anyone who works within city limits.

However, a Martins Ferry woman who works in Wheeling spoke up at the meeting and suggested taxing Wheeling residents instead.

According to West Virginia State law section 8-13-13, the city is allowed to pass a service fee, but they are prohibited from taxing their citizens for something like this.

Mayor Glenn Elliot believes this service will be beneficial to anyone, even if they just work in the city.

If you’re sick and I call 911, someone from our Fire Department and EMS will show up. If there’s an attack or something or a violent situation, you call 911, our Police Department is going to be there in seconds. We offer first-rate first responder services here, but a lot of people from out of state who work here, don’t always pay their fair share of that. So, the idea of the service fee is to spread the burden of not only people who live here, but people who benefit from those services each and every day here. Glenn Elliott, Wheeling City Mayor

If the User Fee is implemented it will take $2 each week from workers in the city limits.