Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
Emergencies
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
“Mutts & A Movie Night” Slated for Friday
Top Stories
Free football and cheer camp at Wheeling Island Stadium
Top Stories
Get your tickets now for the Around the World Dinner
Grain-free dog food, is it safe?
Digital Exclusive: The Capitol Theatre looks to the future
Wheeling man makes offensive threats, arrested at Moundsville DMV
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Free football and cheer camp at Wheeling Island Stadium
Top Stories
Nailers Re-Sign Jordan Ruby
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down: Beast of the East Directors
Barnesville Beats Sudbury in Beast of the East
Post 3 Remains Unbeaten In Beast Of The East
Post 1 Improves To 3-1 In Beast Of The East Tournament
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Keep WTRF on DirecTV
Ohio Lottery
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
Virtual Reality tests & other trending news
Video
Posted:
Jul 9, 2019 / 10:58 AM UTC
/
Updated:
Jul 9, 2019 / 10:58 AM UTC
video
Man admits fatally shooting foe during fight over $100 debt
Emily’s Tuesday AM Forecast
Baby giraffe tries to walk & other great videos
Virtual Reality tests & other trending news
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Free football and cheer camp at Wheeling Island Stadium
BOE discusses ways to improve student experience
Get your tickets now for the Around the World Dinner
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
West Virginia Treasurer’s race in full-swing
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Man admits fatally shooting foe during fight over $100 debt
“Mutts & A Movie Night” Slated for Friday
Free football and cheer camp at Wheeling Island Stadium
Grain-free dog food, is it safe?
Digital Exclusive: The Capitol Theatre looks to the future
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News