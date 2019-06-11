W.Va. Attorney General shares thoughts on Bransfield report

More controversy has come to the forefront since Archbishop William Lori submitted his preliminary report on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and bishop Michael Bransfield.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently shared his thoughts on the matter but he wants the Diocese to do more, including releasing the full report to the public.

“We think it is so important because it’s clear that we are just at the tip of the iceberg here,” said Morrisey. “We are very concerned that there could be some additional problems with the Diocese. And the best way to do it is to release the Bransfield report.”

Morrisey says his office is more than willing to help further investigate the Diocese.

