W.Va. Department of Transportation introduces new interactive map

Video
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Department of Transportation has released an interactive map online that shows every project planned in the state.

Purple lines on the map represent patching jobs, orange lines represent ditching and the green lines are what’s already been completed.

You can see the map for yourself on their website.

