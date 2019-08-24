CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Department of Transportation has released an interactive map online that shows every project planned in the state.
Purple lines on the map represent patching jobs, orange lines represent ditching and the green lines are what’s already been completed.
You can see the map for yourself on their website.
- Doctors find brown recluse spider in woman’s ear
- West Liberty, Wheeling Universities welcome freshmen
- Deadly virus detected in West Virginia white-tailed deer
- W.Va. Department of Transportation introduces new interactive map
- Murder of young wife and mother still deeply affects family & law enforcement