W.Va. Governor Candidate Thrasher speaks on controversy in capital

Mountain State Governor candidate Woody Thrasher stopped by 7News Thursday.
Thrasher spoke on the controversy surrounding the capital and Governor Jim Justice.
“I don’t think Governor Justice is alligned with the party, and I don’t think he is a leader of the state of West Virginia,” said Thrasher. “It’s a clear sign of lack of leadership.”
Thrasher previously served as the state Commerce Secretary under Justice before the Governor forced him out due to numerous complaints about poor management of a housing assistance program for 2016 flood victims.