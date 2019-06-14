W.Va. Governor Candidate Thrasher speaks on controversy in capital

If a business told you it was not profitable and asked you for $150 annually so they could keep their business open and their workers employed; and then refused to prove to you they actually needed your money, because they didn’t have enough of their own, would you hand over the cash?

That’s pretty much what is happening with one company that is asking the State of Ohio for a massive bail out, only instead of asking for $150 they are asking for $150,000,000.