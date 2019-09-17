Walmart exchanging old child car seats for gift cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Children’s clothing and equipment can be expensive. Baby’s car seats can cost hundreds of dollars. Those need to be replaced when you have been in an accident, your child has outgrown it, or the seat simply expired.

Walmart and recycling group TerraCycle have teamed up to give you cash for your old seat. You simply have to take the old seat out of the car and into the customer service counter at participating stores. (click here to find the closest one to you) There, the company representative with exchange the car seat for a $30 gift card that you can use in the store or online to buy items for your baby.

In a news release on Walmart.com, the Vice President of Walmart Baby talked about the program.

“Safety, especially car seat safety, is a top priority for Walmart’s Baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card,” said Melody Richards.

The company placed a limit of two car seats per household for a total of $60. Any car seat brand will be accepted, but booster seats are not eligible. Click here to learn the terms and conditions of the gift cards.

According to TerraCycle‘s CEO and Founder, car seats have traditionally been a non-recyclable item.

“Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills,” said Tom Szaky.

The offer began on Monday, September 16 and will end on September 30.

Tap here for more information about the program.