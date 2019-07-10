Warner delivers keynote speech at WV Sheriffs’ Youth Leadership Academy

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – High school students from across the Mountain State are participating in the West Virginia Sheriff’s Youth Leadership Academy.

The students were chosen to take part in this weeklong program that focuses on student leadership, civic engagement and law enforcement.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner served as the event’s keynote speaker Wednesday afternoon. He spoke with cadets about voter registration and the importance of voting, but his main focus was on cyber and election security.

“This presentation that we just presented today at West Liberty is just hot off the press,” said Warner (R-WV). “It is being put out to all 50 states and they will be using that as a basis for their presentations to their citizens to educate. So again, West Virginia is taking a lead in this arena and it’s our cooperation with the federal government, with the Department of Homeland Security and those other agencies, that are allowing us to be in that forefront position.”

Warner mentioned that not a single vote was changed in 2016 or 2018, but that foreign actors have been trying to influence our minds on the internet. He says that everyone is a target for cyber attacks, including private citizens, politicians, media members, etc.

Warner says that right now, our nation’s major foreign cyber adversaries are Russia, China and Iran. He says that Russia seems to be going after our democratic process, China is interested in stealing American ideas and Iran is trying to spread terrorism around the world.