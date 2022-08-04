Watch as a runaway car slams into a cannabis dispensary in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on Tuesday, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Security footage captured by the NuLeaf LakeTahoe Dispensary shows the vehicle smashing through the front windows and just missing an employee.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle belonged to an elderly woman who failed to put the car in park across the street from the dispensary at a Christmas Tree Village shopping center.

“The vehicle rolled backward, turned around 180 degrees, and rolled down the shopping center driveway and across Highway 28 before smashing through the front windows of the dispensary,” the sheriff’s office said.

The elderly woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and the front desk clerk was uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote that this is “just a reminder that even at slow speeds, any vehicle can cause major damage.”

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful