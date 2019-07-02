Water issues not on agenda at St. Clairsville City Council meeting

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville City Council held its regular meeting on Monday night, with many people expecting an update on the city’s water system.

The water system is an issue some feel is the most pressing in the city. However, it was not on the agenda.

Aside from three St. Clairsville residents (Mark Thomas, Bill Brooks and Kathryn Thalman) addressing council at the beginning of the meeting, water was not mentioned. At this point, citizens say they just want transparency.

“People are trying to say that this is a political move by me by screaming about the water but it’s not,” said St. Clairsville resident Bill Brooks. “This is a live issue that’s going to affect me, our grandkids, our grandkids’ grandkids and as long as St. Clairsville is in existence or there is water here, that’s going to be a problem. Prices are just going to go up.”

Like Brooks, Thalman wants to hear all of the city’s options.

“Those who rule the oceans rule the world and whoever rules and takes our water runs this town,” said Thalman. “I don’t want to see it happen unless it is the right thing to do. I’m not saying I’m against it. Let’s make sure we have all of the information on the table. That’s what I’m saying.”

After the three residents spoke out, council immediately moved on to separate issues without responding to those concerns. However, each speaker was able to submit their statements for the record.

