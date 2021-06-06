Week in Review: The top headlines in the Ohio Valley for the week ending June 6

(WTRF) — It’s been another week of news you need to know across the Ohio Valley.



A stabbing at an area jail, the rejection of a college’s plan for expansion and even some good news in the rededication of a beloved statue.

There was a heavy police presence at the Northern Regional Jail this week after three people were stabbed on Thursday.

Authorities say a fight among inmates that involved makeshift weapons left three inmates injured.



None required outside medical attention and no staff members were injured.



The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the incident.

Bluefield State College’s request to open a satellite campus in Wheeling was rejected by the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.



A council spokesperson said they had planned to consider the request at a meeting on Thursday, but that the college did not have a representative present to answer questions. Therefore, they voted unanimously to reject it.

Several local higher education institutions had opposed the decision to put the campus in the former OVMC building.

Do it for Babydog, Save a Life, Change Your Life.

That’s the official name of West Virginia’s vaccine lottery that was rolled out this week.



Drawings will start on June 20 and continue once a week until August 4th.



Prizes include college scholarships, trucks, hunting licenses and 1 million dollars.



To be eligible, West Virginians must have at least once dose of the COVID vaccine.

A traffic update for you-



Just hours before the Monument Place Bridge in Elm Grove was scheduled to close for construction, the DOH decided to delay it.



Residents pushed back against the closure, and officials say with I-70 work happening as well, it may have caused traffic jams.



However, construction will begin on the base of the bridge in coming weeks, but the bridge will remain open to traffic until next year.

And some good news-



Wheeling’s Memorial Day service moved from Heritage Port to Wheeling Park as the beloved “Spirit of the American Doughboy Monument” was rededicated.



The near century old statue was restored several months ago and returned to its proper place in the park.

A tribute to the heroes of World War I, the statue is a reminder to many that freedom does not come for free.

