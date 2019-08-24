West Liberty, Wheeling Universities welcome freshmen

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University and Wheeling University welcomed freshmen to their first-year of college on Friday.

Students moved into the residence halls where they will begin their four-year journey.

West Liberty University President Stephen Greiner assisted in the move-in and says he is pleased with this year’s enrollment numbers.

First-year students seemed excited about their new journey as well.

“I’m really excited.” said Hunter Ramsey, WLU freshman. “It’s nice to actually take the first steps into being an adult and getting a real career.”

“Yeah, it’s exciting,” said Julia Wallace, WLU Freshman. “I’m kind of nervous. Not too bad though, it will be fine.”