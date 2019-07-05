West Virginia coal tycoon dies in helicopter crash

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia coal tycoon and philanthropist, Chris Cline, passed away in a helicopter accident on Thursday, July 4.

Police in the Bahamas said a helicopter flying from Big Grand Cay island to Fort Lauderdale crashed, killing seven Americans on board. A close friend of the family told 59News Chris Cline and his daughter were among the seven people.

A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the cause of Thursday’s crash two miles off Grand Cay was under investigation. It said police and civil aviation authorities were probing the crash.

Governor Jim Justice offered his condolences to the Cline family in a tweet Thursday evening.

Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend. Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire – Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 5, 2019

Marshall University President, Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert, also expressed his condolences Thursday.