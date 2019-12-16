West Virginia deer gun season kill totals down from 2018

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Wildlife officials say the number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season was down compared to a year ago.
The Division of Natural Resources says hunters killed 36,796 deer from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7. That’s down 17 percent from the 2018 period.
The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties. The DNR also said hunters killed 1,113 turkeys during the fall season, down 8 percent from 2018.
