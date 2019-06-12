West Virginia Event Pros fundraiser to benefit YSS youth program

West Virginia Event Pros holds a fundraiser for a local non-profit every year and this year, its the Youth Mentoring Network of Youth Services System.

The Youth Mentoring Network provides children facing adversity a strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationship that enhances their lives.

“This program was formerly the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Ohio Valley and now the YSS mentoring program needs your help to keep this very important program,” said Stacy Gilson, President of West Virginia Event Pros.

The fundraiser will take place Wednesday evening at River City.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Gilson says tickets are still available online or at the door.

100 percent of the proceeds will go towards the Youth Mentoring Network of YSS.

