West Virginia jobless rate lowest since October 2008

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.7% in June.

WorkForce West Virginia says it’s the lowest rate for the state since October 2008.

The number of unemployed state residents fell by 500 last month to 37,300. Total nonfarm employment has increased by 12,000 since May 2018.

In the goods-producing sector, there were job gains of 1,100 in construction, 200 in mining and logging and 100 in manufacturing.

In the service-providing sector, employment gains of 1,200 in leisure and hospitality and 800 in education and health services helped offset losses of 1,400 in professional and business services.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%.