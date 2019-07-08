West Virginia Treasurer’s race in full-swing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Long-time State Treasurer John Perdue will seek a seventh term. He touts a returned property fund, and the “529-College Savings Accounts” for families, as his biggest accomplishments. Perdue is the only remaining Democrat among the state’s constitutional officers.

“It’s important to the party, yes, but it’s most important that people realize that I serve all the people. I’ve proved that. I think that’s why I won the last time,” said State Treasurer John Perdue, (D-West Virginia).

Perdue’s Republican opponent Riley Moore quickly issued a statement, “I anticipate a spirited discussion over the need for change in West Virginia. Our state deserves a state treasurer’s office that is modern, efficient and transparent.”

In making his announcement, Perdue was surrounded by union members, who say they are staying with the state’s top elected Democrat.

“It’s a tough battle sometimes being affiliated with the Democratic Party, in our state right now. But it’s about the person. And we appreciate the Treasurer and the person that he is,” said Fred Albert, President of the West Virginia American Federation of Teachers.

Riley Moore was a member of the House of Delegates but was defeated for re-election in 2018. He is the grandson of three-term West Virginia Governor Arch Moore.

After 22-years in office, John Perdue is the longest-serving Treasurer in West Virginia history. He is also one of the longest treasures in the United States.