West Virginia woman sentenced to 20 years in child porn case

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to a maximum 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute child pornography.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Elizabeth Kaye Haway of Princeton also was ordered to pay $42,900 in restitution to the victim, a girl who was 5 years old at the time.

Haway’s sentence will start after she completes a prison term for her conviction in state court for charges including first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse involving the same child.

Co-defendant Randall Peggs of Wheeling pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11.