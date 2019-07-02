What is your state’s favorite 90’s movie? Here’s West Virginia’s

FrontierBundles.com conducted a report to find out each state’s favorite 90’s movie. How did they do it?

The FrontierBundles.com team first tracked down the 20 highest grossing movies released between 1990 and 1999. They then analyzed Google Trends search volume around each movie between May 22nd, 2018 and May 22nd, 2019 to determine every state’s favorite 90’s film.

According to the study, West Virginia’s “favorite” 90’s film was The Titanic but that wasn’t an unpopular opinion among the states.

Out of the 50, 19 states consider The Titanic as their favorite 90’s flick. This includes West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Other movies on the list include Men in Black, Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump.

To find out what your state ranks as their favorite movie, check out the full report at FrontierBundles.com

