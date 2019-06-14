Wheelhouse Creative receives national recognition

2019 has been a special year for Wheelhouse Creative.

After having the honor to put together Oglebay’s 90th Birthday Presentation, American Advertising Foundation awarded marketing and advertising firm a Silver Addy.

The Silver Addy awards firms for their excellence in advertising campaigns.

“It’s always an honor to win an [Silver] Addy, and it’s even more special when we can win it for an organization like Oglebay, who has been around for nearly 100 years, about 90, 91,” said Joe Monahan, Video Operations Manager of Wheelhouse Creative.

The video featured shots of the Oglebay Park using drone footage, graphics and resort guests, as well as actors to tell the story.