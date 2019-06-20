Wheeling 250 Celebration, Ohio Valley Rib & Chicken Cook-Off this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Get ready for a busy weekend in the Friendly City!

The 10th annual Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook-Off and the Wheeling 250 Celebration will be held at Heritage Port. The cook-off begins Friday at noon and is scheduled to continue through Saturday.

The Wheeling 250 Celebration will feature various activities throughout the day Saturday, including the 170th Anniversary Celebration of the historic Wheeling Suspension Bridge. The event will also feature a river boat and a fireworks display.

“If rib and chicken isn’t enough to get you out, we have a big boat, we got fireworks, we have artwork, we have activities and storytelling throughout the day,” said Travis Henline of the Wheeling 250 Committee. “It’s going to be a great day to be down here at Heritage Port.”

William Brooks is the chairman of the Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook-Off. He could not be more excited for this year’s event.

“If your money is funny, we want you to come down anyway,” said Brooks. “We want you to come and socialize. That’s the reason we’re doing this festival to begin with. But I’m really glad to have Wheeling in on it with us.”

If you would like more information or to purchase tickets for the Rib and Chicken Cook-Off, visit wheeling250.net. You can also purchase boat tickets on that website.