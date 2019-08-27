Wheeling 250 parade arrives next weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling is continuing its 250th anniversary celebration with a parade.

It will feature “The Pride of West Virginia”, the WVU Mountaineer Marching Band, and the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Core.

The parade will be held on September 7 at 1 p.m. and will start in Centre Wheeling.

7News will air the parade live that day on WTRF-CBS and on our website.

The parade will rebroadcast on WTRF-CBS Sunday September 8 and Saturday September 14.