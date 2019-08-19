Wheeling 250 Parade

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of Wheeling is continuing its 250th anniversary celebration with a parade.

The parade will feature “The Pride of West Virginia”, the WVU Mountaineer Marching Band, and the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

The parade will be held on September 7 at 1 p.m. and will start in Centre Wheeling.

7News will air the parade live that day on WTRF-CBS and on our website.

The parade will broadcast again on WTRF-CBS Sunday, September 8 and Saturday, September 14.