Wheeling City Council proposing rate increase for both water and sewer

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The city of Wheeling is proposing a rate increase for both water and sewer that could affect you.

The city says the sewer department needs 25 million dollars worth of upgrades including the wastewater treatment plant, Warwood pump station, and sewer upgrades and separations. On the sanitation side of things– there hasn’t been a rate increase since 2012, and they need more money for cost increases like tipping fees, personnel costs, and garbage truck costs.

All of these will amount in a water and sewer rate increase of an average of 16 dollars per customer per month, and a sanitation increase of two dollars and 24 cents per month.

City Manager Robert Herron says these upgrades are all part of the U.S. EPA long term control plan.

There’s a series of projects that are included in that plan that you have to undertake in a period of time. That period of time is 20 years. So, we’re in phase 3B of that process with this proposed rate increase. And again– it includes about 25 million dollars worth of projects i n the sewer system. ROBERT HERRON, CITY MANAGER

This amounts to an average of around 218 dollars more per year on your utility bill. Herron says this process began long before the American Rescue Plan funding for the city of Wheeling was announced. But– he does say the city is looking into using this funding in the next phase to avoid future rate increases.

Again– this was just the first reading of the proposed plan tonight so we will keep you updated on any future discussion.