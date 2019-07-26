Breaking News
Wheeling City officials ask help from public for crosswalk mural project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling’s Arts and Cultural Commission is asking the public for design proposals for an all new crosswalk mural project at the north end of Centre Market.

Applicants will be able to submit up to two designs.

This can be done by completing the ‘Call to Artists’ form on the city’s website or submitting a print copy at the City Building on Chapline Street.

The deadline is August 19 and a public poll will determine the winner by the end of August.

For more information or questions, please email arts@wheelingwv.gov.

