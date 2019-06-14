Wheeling Heritage celebrates 25th Anniversary

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Community members gathered at the Capitol Theatre on Thursday evening for Wheeling Heritage’s 25th anniversary celebration.

For one-quarter of a century, Wheeling Heritage has served as a catalyst for the revitalization of the Friendly City. Part of the way they do so is by recognizing, communicating and preserving Wheeling’s heritage.

In the past, the organization has helped revamp Heritage Port and the Artisan Center. They plan on working to revitalize the city for at least another 25 years.

“The idea of taking our history, connecting it to our current events and helping to leverage that to build a really bright and vibrant future is exactly what we need to be doing and the successes show that,” said Jake Dougherty, Executive Director of Wheeling Heritage. “They show that our preservation of history and our buildings and our assets help to create a really vibrant downtown.”

Thursday’s event featured a cocktail hour and an award ceremony. For more information on Wheeling Heritage, visit their website.