Wheeling HOF inducts Class of 2019

The Wheeling Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2019 Friday night at WesBanco Arena.

The 12-member class is one of the largest and most diverse ever according to the Hall of Fame Board, with one inductee turning 103 years old. They come from different fields like philanthropy, arts and business, but they all share the impact they’ve made on the Friendly City.

“The induction ceremonies occur every two years so we really work on this for about a year and a half,” said Robert De Francis, Chairman of the Wheeling Hall of Fame board. “There’s a tremendous amount of research done on individuals and there’s voting done and we proceed.”

Nearly 300 people attended Friday’s event. Congratulations to the Wheeling Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019!

Here is the list of inductees:

William Burrus

Sue Seibert Farnsworth

Harriette Shull “Hydie” Friend

Sister Joanne Gonter, VHM

Everett Lee

Dr. Donald W. Mercer

John Joseph “J.J.” Owens

Ronald G. Peyton

Albert F. Schenk III and Kathleen Hogan Schenk

Rev. Willie F. Stinson

Susan D. Vail