Wheeling Hospital host conference for patient care, job preservation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Hospital hosted a Patient Care and Job Preservation Plan on Tuesday morning.

There were a variety of guest speakers which included West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, Governor Jim Justice, and WVU Health System President and CEO Albert Wright.

The three main focus areas included Emergency Care, Behavioral Health, and Job Preservation.

Over the next 6 months, there is a plan for Urgent Care Facilities.

Dr. Wright said they hope to have one downtown Wheeling, Benwood, and Mt. Olivet.

Governor Justice said this isn’t going to be easy, and if there is anything in regard to stabilizing the care and trying to save the jobs he will do it.

He said to weather the storm which might lead to a bright sunrise to better.

