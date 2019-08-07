Wheeling Nailers hold special night for season-ticket holders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s not quite time for a hockey night in Wheeling, but devoted fans made their presence known to their hometown team Tuesday evening.

The Wheeling Nailers put on a spectacle for their season-ticket holders by having them sign a contract for tickets with the head coach and team governor.

Nailers Head Coach Michael Bavis says this firmly reinforces what’s he’s seen of the Friendly City.

It’s a warm community. I love, I love downtown, I live downtown, players live downtown. Just a great place to live, and you know, a great place to coach and play. Wheeling Nailers Head Coach Michael Bavis

After signing their season-ticket contracts, fans had the chance to imagine themselves driving the ultimate hockey ride by sitting in the driver’s seat of WesBanco Arena’s Zamboni!