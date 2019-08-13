Wheeling Suspension Bridge still closed to traffic

UPDATE- After a press release sent out by WVDOH officials around 11 am, 7News went to the The Wheeling Suspension Bridge and discovered it was still closed.

7News is working to get clarification from transportation if the bridge will be open.

Ohio County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that as of Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the Wheeling Suspension Bridge is open to traffic.

Tuesday, August 13, 2019:The West Virginia Department of Transportation has re-opened the Wheeling Suspension… Posted by Wheeling, WV City Government on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Motorists are advised that the vertical clearances at the entrance portals are now 7’-6” and controlled by hard constraints.

Motorists are to obey the 2-ton (4,000 lbs.) bridge posting and to maintain a 50’ minimum distance between vehicles.