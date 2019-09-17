Wheeling University to welcome familiar, new programs in 2020

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling University recently announced that the institution will welcome back some familiar academic programs in the New Year.
This includes Biology, Engineering and English. However, university officials will offer a new online curriculum for Criminal Justice and Psychology.
The reality of it is, it’s tough to go to school and work at night. So, the opportunity to take online classes at the comfort of your home at times that are convenient for you is the way of the modern world. So, it’s incumbent of us to become more modern and up to date with today’s needsGinny Favede, Board Chair of Wheeling University
The university will also reintroduce several athletic programs, such as men’s and women’s lacrosse and swimming.
However, similar to academics, there will be something new coming to Wheeling University athletics.
One of them is competitive cheering. And if you’re familiar with the Ohio Valley, its one of the things that we do very well here. We produce extraordinary competition cheering. So, we’re looking at that as an added opportunity for students in our area to go to the next level as well.Ginny Favede, Board Chair of Wheeling University
The icing on the cake for Wheeling University is that the school will only add one new expense to the budget amidst all the changes.
That’s huge for us. So, we’re looking for ways that we can serve this community and that we can increase our opportunity for enrollment, without increasing our expenses at this point.Laurie McCollough, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Wheeling University
- New Cumberland Route 2 road project information workshop, still no decision
- Judiciary Committee questions Lewandowski in first impeachment investigation hearing
- Senate Dems seek to block implementation of Trump’s ‘public charge’ rule
- Texas School for the Deaf wins new football equipment, message from Peyton Manning
- Ohio leaving some military families with special needs children waiting for years