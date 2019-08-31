Wheeling welcomes back Raceboat Regatta for 14th year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Many wooden hydroplanes and raceboats will occupy Heritage Port this weekend.

This marks the return of the 14th annual Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta.

More than 50 raceboats are slated to participate in this year’s event.

Registration took place Friday and the Regatta events will be held all day Saturday and Sunday, beginning with an opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. each day.

Additional information can be found on their website.