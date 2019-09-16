When is the best time to get a flu shot?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the flu season approaches, you may be wondering what’s the best time to get a flu shot.

The Ohio County Health Department administrator says there’s no time like the present.

Howard Gamble says this year’s vaccine is on the shelves and everyone has it—from your doctor to your grocery store pharmacy to your workplace.

He says there’s no shortage right now.

And there’s another reason why this is the perfect time for it.

“So if the flu season begins in October and we begin to see cases in October, then September is a good time to get the flu shot,” said Gamble. “It takes about two weeks on average for the flu vaccine to produce antibodies in your system so that you’re protected. So it’s s good time now to get it so you’re protected when we’re about to see cases.”

Gamble says the flu is a virus that has the potential to become a pandemic, going worldwide.

And he says the vaccine can’t give you the flu.He says the flu is spread by airborne respiratory secretions.

So he says this is also a good time to do frequent hand-washing.Gamble says flu season in this area is from October to May.