Surveillance video of the shooting was introduced in court Thursday.

The video was played at a preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Rojanai Alston — who was charged with aggravated assault.

It shows Alston being attacked from behind by two women.

She was repeatedly punched before she pulls a gun from her purse and starts firing.

When one woman comes back in Alston’s direction, she fired two more times… Shooting the woman in the hand and leg.

Alston’s attorney says she was acting in self-defense.