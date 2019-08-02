World Scout Jamboree leaves lasting impression in the Mountain State

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 24th World Scout Jamboree comes to a close Friday, which saw almost 50,000 scouts, leaders and volunteers gather at the Bechtel Summit Reserve.

The event has put West Virginia on the map for the past two weeks.

However, development officials are more focused on the economic impact that the Mountain State will reap in the near future and it’s looking to be in the millions.

“This is our opportunity and I use the analogy, instead of digging foxholes, we’re building bridges,” said Adjutant General James Hoywer of the West Virginia Natuional Guard. “In this group of scouts, somewhere, is going to be the next prime minister of a country [and] the next defense minister of a country.”

