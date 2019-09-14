WV high school football player dies after collapsing on field

CLAY, W.Va. (AP/WTRF) – West Virginia school officials say a student has died after collapsing on the field during a football game.

Roane County High School has confirmed senior Alex Miller died Friday evening while playing a football game at Clay County High School. According to witnesses, football players were returning to the field to begin the second quarter when there was a call for emergency medical attention. The game was stopped and Miller was transported to a local hospital.

The game was initially suspended until Saturday after Miller’s collapse, but has now been postponed indefinitely.

Roane County Superintendent Dr. Richard Duncan says the high school is offering counselors, local pastors and other resources to students to help process their grief.

No further information about Miller’s death was immediately available.

Senator Joe Manchin offered his condolences to Miller, the family and community in a statement.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Alex Miller last night. It is difficult to hear of someone so young and talented leaving us too soon. Roane County High School students, teachers and community are in our thoughts and prayers, and my staff and I stand ready to support the family and community as they mourn this tragic loss,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

