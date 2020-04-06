WV Judge: Test positive, refuse to self-isolate – get an ankle bracelet

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re a resident of Kanawha County and test positive for the COVID-19 virus but refuse to self-quarantine you may soon find yourself wearing a GPS ankle bracelet.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Chief Judge Charles E. King, Jr. Monday entered an order allowing the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department to use the bracelets as a last resort to enforce a quarantine on people testing positive for the virus. That quarantine order is currently issued by the county’s Chief Health Officer.

King, in entering the order noted that other states, such as Kentucky, have used the bracelets on those who refuse to follow the quarantine orders.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says “We do not want to use the GPS ankle bracelets to enforce the quarantines, however, if we must we will.”

The order comes on the heels of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s executive order Saturday night to include Kanawha County to the list of enhanced restrictions as the number of confirmed cases there continues to grow and Monday’s announcement of a 4th death related to the virus.

Also Monday in Kanawha County, residents of the Esterbrook Center were being tested after a confirmed case was found in the skilled nursing facility.