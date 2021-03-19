WVU Medicine Children’s and West Virginia Tourism Office hosting kids’ artwork contest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s along with the help of the West Virginia Tourism Office is inviting kids across the state to help decorate the new Children’s Hospital.

Contest flyer

Both organizations are encouraging kids to create colorful artwork highlighting West Virginia’s State Parks and forests. They are seeking student art to hang throughout the hospital.

Kids ages up to age 18 have the chance to use their artistic skills to improve their community and the lives of others. Art supports health by its ability to reduce stress, heighten mood, and provide a sense of joy. Submissions may include illustrations, printmaking, painting, and more.

The deadline for the contest, which is sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, is March 31. There is no fee for entry. If selected, the artwork will be professionally framed and hung in the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The theme is “Home is Where the HeART is.” Artwork must highlight one of West Virginia’s State Parks or forests.

Artist rendering of planned WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

To submit an entry, email a good quality JPEG, PNG, or TIFF image of the work to wvukids@wvumedicine.org. The artwork needs to be full size with a minimum dot pitch of 100 dpi and a preferred pitch of 300 dpi.

In the body of the email please include:

Artist’s name, age, and phone number

Name of the school the artist is attending and his/her grade

Name of the state park or forest highlighted in artwork

A total of 20 pieces of art will be selected for the exhibit. There are no guarantees on exactly how long these pieces will be on display. It is possible that the images could be moved to another location within the hospital. Questions about submissions can be submitted to wvukids@wvumedicine.org.

Visit the hospital’s website for more information on WVU Medicine Children’s.