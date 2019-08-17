Xfinity opens doors at The Highlands

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Highlands saw another opening Friday as Xfinity opened its doors.

This is only the second Xfinity store in the Mountain State but the company has more plans for the area.

Xfinity plans to open ten stores across the Ohio Valley during a six-month expansion.

Sales consultants are available and assist all customers.

And it’s really an immersive experience. They can come here and they can demo X1. They can learn more about how to control WiFi in their home. They can check out everything the Xfinity home security product does and they can do it all in one space. Josephine Posti, Public Operations Manager of Xfinity store at The Highlands

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.