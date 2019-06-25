Young actors and actresses sharpening their skills at The Strand Theatre

More than 20 young area actors and actresses will have the opportunity to sharpen their skill this week.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre, will be hosting a week long production at the Strand Theatre in Moundsville. It’s a professional theatre company out of Missoula, Montana.

They’ll be helping area kids prepare and perform a performance of “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

Auditions and casting were held on Monday with rehearsals to be held throughout the well leading up to a performance on Saturday.

“I’m real excited to be able to bring this program because it’s important in this area to have access to the arts especially arts education,” said Executive Director Sadie Crow.

For more information you can go the Strand Theatre’s website.