‘Your CBD Store’ celebrates grand opening in Follansbee

CBD is a growing trend in the wellness industry and a new business in Follansbee is ready to show the Ohio Valley why.

‘Your CBD Store’ held its grand opening Thursday with local business leaders, city officials and the store owners in attendance.

Located at 1404 Main Street, the business offers a variety of CBD products, which have been found to be effective in the treatment of anxiety, depression, inflammation and pain relief.

Although CBD is legal in all 50 states, many Americans continue to relate CBD back to THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

“It’s the cousin of the marijuana, very low in THC,” said Deanna Klink, owner of Your CBD store. “Not enough to cause any psychoactive effect. The THC is a little beneficial to helping the body and controlling inflammation and pain.”

Klink also says that there are products available with no THC.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.